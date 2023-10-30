DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — GoDurham is growing its number of electric buses with plans for even more during the next several years.

The transit system will soon launch six new electric buses after buying its first two in 2021. GoDurham spent $6 million on the newest buses, with the money coming from Durham County’s transit sales tax.

Twelve percent of the fleet is now electric but Durham says it hopes to add another six buses in 2025, with the goal of going to an all-electric fleet by 2035.

“I think there’s a real sense of pride that we’re taking this step toward environmental sustainability,” said Sean Egan, transportation director for the City of Durham.

Bus operator Tonia Burnette has been driving for more than 20 years and said less noise behind the wheel makes it easier to hear what’s happening on the bus.

“You can hear everything around you, from a ding to a bang to a horn,” Burnette said.

GoDurham said it plans to have these new buses on the road by Thanksgiving.