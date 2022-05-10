DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 54-year-old GoDurham driver has been cited after a bus slammed into a house and car on Sunday, police said.

Police said the collisions happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Douglas Street.

The bus also hit a parked car before hitting the front porch of the home, according to officials.

Police said the bus driver, identified by Durham police as Lisa Cranford, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Cranford was cited with failure to wear a seat belt, failure to reduce speed, and an unsafe movement violation resulting in property damage.

Further information was not immediately available.