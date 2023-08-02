DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the daughter of a Durham man who was killed in a fight in the early morning of July 24.

Veronica Streeter is looking to raise $10,000 in order to give her father, Ronnie Christopher Streeter, a proper burial, according to the post on the fundraising page.

She said life insurance would not cover burial because of “several factors, outside of (her) control.”

Veronica Streeter said when she found out about her father’s death that it was the “worst call of her life.”

Her 67-year-old father was one of two men found seriously injured by Durham police around 1:45 a.m. on July 24 in the 800 block of Angier Avenue. A third man was found with minor injuries.

The two seriously-injured men were transported to a hospital where Streeter died.

Clarence Winston III, 65, also of Durham, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and felony assault on a disabled person. He is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.