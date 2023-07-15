DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Going bananas at the ballpark.

The Savannah Bananas, a social media sensation known for their antics, heads into a second game Saturday night in Durham.

Their baseball games, are quite literally, bananas.

“[There’s] another crazy crowd ready to have a good time. Go bananas with us,” said Eric Jones, who plays first base.

In Durham on Saturday, fans filled up the Dunkin’ Donuts on North Roxboro Street, a new partner for the team.

They were fueling up before watching the Savannah Bananas do what they do best.

“I’ve been following them for probably the past three or four years, seeing them on Tik Tok and YouTube and all those places, just the entertainment value that they bring,” said Eddie Moeckl, a fan.

They’re known for their twist on America’s past time.

Players wear kilts, stand on stilts and dance around the field.

Saturday, the viral, Georgia-based team is taking over the Triangle for the second night in a row.

For one player, it’s a meaningful homecoming.

“I grew up in Charlotte, played at Davidson College, so I got to play the Durham Bulls Park before. I always grew up loving Bull Durham. That’s my favorite baseball movie,” said Jones.

Rest assured, baseball lovers: each game is competitive, and it’s one no one will be able to forget.

“It’s a lot of guys that have played minor league baseball for a long time or dominated the college game. So, it’s really high-level baseball and it’s extremely competitive,” explained Jones .”But ultimately, at the end of the day, it’s all about the fun.”

“Every night has always got something crazy and there’s always going to be a big entertainment piece, “said Moeckl.

Saturday’s game in Durham is sold out.

The team will play in Savannah next week.