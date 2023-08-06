DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office says a goat they found last week will soon be auctioned off.

The sheriff’s office said Monday they were hoping to return a missing goat to its owner.

They said “this little lady” was found July 31 in the area of Fiesta Road and Fletcher’s Chapel Road, which is east of Durham.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

After an owner was not found, deputies announced Friday that the goat will be auctioned off at the Animal Protection Society of Durham, in accordance with state law.

A similar situation happened in July of 2019, when a 150-pound goat was found wandering the streets in Durham. That goat was also auctioned off.

The auction is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The winning bidder should prepare to pay cash only, on-site at the time of the auction, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham is located at 2117 East Club Blvd.