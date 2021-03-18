Google picks Durham for new Google Cloud Hub; hub to ‘eventually support’ 1,000+ jobs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 jobs could be coming to Durham after Google announced early on Thursday that they have picked the city for Google Cloud’s new engineering hub.

The office will act as a hub for Google Cloud’s engineering team and, according to a news release, “represents a significant, continued expansion of its 16-year presence in North Carolina.”

The hub is part of Google’s plan to invest $7 billion in the United States, according to the company.

Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham Mayor Steve Schewel took part in a pre-recorded announcement with Google’s Marian Croak, vice president of engineering, and Lilyn Hester, head of southeast public affairs. The announcement can be viewed above.

Google Cloud chose Durham for their new hub “in order to benefit from the region’s diverse, world-class talent to support growing customer demand for its enterprise products and solutions,” the release said.

Google Cloud plans to sublease space in downtown Durham as part of an agreement with Duke University. While subleasing, the company will evaluate several parts of the city for its permanent home.

Google Cloud’s hub “will eventually support more than 1,000 jobs and grow into one of Google Cloud’s top five engineering hubs in the U.S., joining the Bay Area, New York, Seattle, and Kirkland, [Washington],” the company said.

Google already has a presence in North Carolina with a data center in Lenoir that opened in 2007 and an office in Chapel Hill that opened in 2005.

The release also featured quotes from Cooper and Schewel.

“It’s good to welcome Google Cloud to North Carolina where I know they will find a talented workforce and a great quality of life. When I visited Google leadership in their Silicon Valley office in 2018, it was clear to me that our state was perfect for their expansions and we look forward to this hub helping to define the future of Cloud Computing,” Cooper said in the release.

“We are thrilled that Google is locating a major engineering hub for its Cloud Enterprise team right here in Durham. Since coming here, Google has developed productive partnerships with our universities and local tech startups, which we hope will be a springboard for jobs and economic growth,” said Schewel. “Our city’s entrepreneurial and inclusive culture, our quality of life and our tech talent make this the perfect match.”