Google to recruit from local universities as it creates nearly 1k jobs for Durham cloud engineering hub

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Google’s new Durham-based cloud engineering hub will create nearly 1,000 jobs in the Bull City, and the tech giant is looking to local universities to help fill some of those positions.

Dr. Donna Grant is the chair of North Carolina Central University’s Computer Information Systems Department. Grant told CBS 17 Google has already reached out about recruitment.

“I got an email today about getting together about having lunch and learning and finding out where our talent is and to match and make sure we have a good fit between our students and Google,” Grant said.

Google said it will have about 150 employees at its Durham hub by the end of 2021, and eventually grow to a team of 1,000 employees over the course of a few years. Many of the positions will be high-paying engineering jobs.

Grant believes between the engineer and computer programs at N.C. Central University and other nearby universities, Google will have a large pool of prospects from which to choose.

“For our students, it allows them to get opportunities that maybe they wouldn’t have normally because they would have to go all the way to California,” said Grant.

“I think this is amazing because they can have high-paying jobs and then actually get rid of their loans and not have their loans. And the cost of living in North Carolina is much less than it is in Silicon Valley.”

Google plans to hire its first local employees within the next few months.