DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday, Governor Cooper and local city and county officials in Durham and Durham County visited Wildflower Cottage for children.

This nonprofit childcare center is one of many that have utilized Governor Cooper’s NC Child Care Stabilization Grant.

The grant allows parents, teachers, and kids to receive the funding and help they need for a better life.

For the first time since receiving funding from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Cooper took a tour inside one of the many childcare facilities utilizing these funds.

Wildflower Cottage for Children is a non-profit early education program serving children 1 to 5 years of age. It’s one of more than two dozen beneficiaries using the grant.

Governor Cooper took a tour of the facility and also sat down and played with the children. He said institutions like these are needed so that parents can get back into the workforce, which he said is long overdue.

“I talk to a lot of CEOs and we’re having a lot of economic development in our state. We’re getting companies to expand here, they’re moving here and we’re the number one state in the country to do business. The top three issues that CEOs mention to me are workforce, workforce and workforce,” Gov. Cooper said.

He also added that the lessons and skillsets children to learn from places like Wildflower Cottage sets them up to be successful in adulthood.

For more information on Wildflower Cottage for Children, click here.