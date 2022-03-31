DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Pierce and Nnenna Freelon are in a rare space.

“When we talked to you the last time, we thought we were going to L.A. at the end of January,” Nnenna said. “But guess what? We’ve been nominees time whole time. We’ve been nominees for so long we felt like we’ve already won.”

Yes, it was unusually long because the Grammys were pushed back to this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the two already made history.

“We found out like three or four weeks ago that yeah, we are making history,” Nnenna said.

They are the first mother and son nominated in separate categories in the same year.

“The music is what I think I will look back most fondly on,” Pierce said. “This is an album I got to collaborate with my mother (on). It’s an album I got to record with my daughter on my lap literally.”

Pierce’s album, Black to the Future, is nominated for Best Children’s Album. He’s a husband, father and has also served on Durham City Council.

“I feel like my journey as a children’s music artist has been to sample my own family archives,” Pierce said.

As for Nnenna, her album, Time Traveler, is nominated for Best Vocal Jazz Album. It’s also her sixth Grammy nod.

It’s also an album she describes as a therapeutic love letter to her late husband, Phil Freelon.

“What I did not realize is that what I thought was a very personal moment was actually universal,” Nnenna said. “That everybody can say they’ve lost something.”

Both said collectively their music is also a reflection of the city they call home.

“You wouldn’t hear the exquisite sound that you hear if not for Al Strong, Lance Thomas, Tyler Lee, Stephen Coffman. All these artists (are) from North Carolina Central University,” Pierce said. “The best musicians in the world live right here in Durham.”

Both Nnenna and Pierce will be presenters at the premiere ceremony on Sunday, too. Nnenna is also planning to sing during the opening act.