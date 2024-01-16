DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you part of the pickleball fan club?

The first-ever pickleball facility in Durham opened its doors—and 12 courts—on Dec. 18 at Piney Wood Park. Now that it’s been in operation for about a month, the organizers are throwing a party.

A grand opening event is set for the facility, located at 400 Woodcroft Parkway, on Saturday and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, open play, family activities and food for purchase.

Of the facility’s 12 courts, eight are regularly open for daily play, while four can be reserved for various activities—including leagues, individual play, lessons, and organized drilling groups. All 12 courts can be reserved for tournaments every other month, Friday through Sunday.

“This is a mission moment for DPR, helping connect our community to wellness, the outdoors, and lifelong learning,” said DPR Director Wade Walcutt in a news release.

“Giving our community what they need is fulfilling, and when we can provide something new for the first time, it’s truly special for everyone. We are excited to provide our first dedicated pickleball facility and serve the countless pickleball enthusiasts in Durham.”

To learn more and reserve a court, visit dprplaymore.org/450.