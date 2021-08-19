Granville County man pleads guilty in 3 Durham rapes, sentenced to at least 24 years in prison

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man who police previously said is connected to eight rapes pleaded guilty Wednesday to three rape cases dating as far back as 2010, according to a release from the Durham County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Brooks, 48, of Stem, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, and one count of assault on a handicapped person in connection with rapes that occurred in 2010, 2016 and 2017, the district attorney’s office said.

According to the district attorney’s office, the first of the three rape cases dates back to Sept. 29, 2010. In that case, Brooks is accused of walking with the victim when he pushed her into a ditch, hit her on the head, and then raped her. Charges were filed in this case in 2020 after a sexual assault kit was tested and the victim chose to move forward with the case.

The second rape occurred on June 26, 2016. In this incident, Brooks was at the home of a 36-year-old woman watching TV when he asked for a ride home. Brooks and the victim got into a vehicle and it was at that point that Brooks put a knife to the woman’s side and raped her, according to the release. Charges were filed in 2019 after Brooks was arrested in 2017 and the case was re-opened.

The third rape that Brooks pleaded guilty to occurred on Sept. 11, 2017. Brooks is accused of kidnapping and strangling a 68-year-old disabled woman, causing her to lose consciousness and seriously injuring her. After strangling her, Brooks forcibly raped the woman, according to an arrest warrant. The woman is said to have suffered serious injuries from the strangulation, including bleeding from the eyes and neck pain, in addition to the loss of consciousness and the rape. Brooks was charged in November 2017 and has been in jail since then, the district attorney’s office said.

Brooks is among more than 12 people who have been charged through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, a partnership between the Durham County District Attorney’s Office and the Durham Police Department’s Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit.

Brooks was sentenced to a minimum of 292 months (24 years) to a maximum of 363 months (30 years). He was also ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program and have no contact with the victims. The State sought and was granted permanent no-contact orders related to each victim.