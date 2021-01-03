Group protests at police headquarters about ongoing Durham gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of a group against gun violence called “Guns Down, Hearts Up,” vow to continue holding weekly protests outside the Durham police headquarters.

“Guns Down, Hearts Up is basically, we are really ready to take back our city,” said Onette Shaw, whose son was shot and killed in Durham last year.

The small group of mothers, girlfriends, sisters, and siblings all know the agony and pain of losing a loved one to gun violence.

“This is my son Amon Shaw, who was killed August 31,” Renita Shaw said as she pointed to the photo on her mask. “This is Amon, and this is my nephew, Gregory Shaw Jr. He was killed last year in March, off Fayetteville Street.”

The group gathers outside police headquarters every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. to protest against what they call a state of emergency in the city of Durham.

“We don’t want to have another year like last year. Over 900 shootings, that’s ridiculous for the size of our town,” Renita Shaw said of the number of shootings that happened in 2020.

Shaw’s sister Onette added, “I just want the community to understand, if it has not hit your doorstep yet, it’s not likely that it won’t.“

Families at the protest want police to give them updates on investigations.

Onette Shaw told CBS 17 that her calls to detectives about her son’s homicide case have gone unanswered.

“They [families] don’t get returned calls, it’s just like they get ghosted once the case has happened,” Onette Shaw said.

The group also wants the mayor and Durham City Council to listen to their ideas and brainstorm solutions.

“We can’t blame them, they didn’t do this,” Renita Shaw said of city leaders. “But it would be good if they came out and showed some compassion because there’s a lot of broken and hurt families here that’s trying to get some understanding… we can’t do nothing for our loved ones that’s been taken away, they gone. But we can come together and fight for the ones that’s living and the kids that’s gonna come.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police regarding this story and are waiting for a response.