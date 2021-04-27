Groups in Durham call for policing, budget changes

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As people in Elizabeth City protest another deadly police shooting, groups called Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All gathered virtually Tuesday night, calling for a change to policing in Durham.

They want to see 10 percent of the Durham police budget divested and used to hire unarmed personnel to respond to non-violent incidents as part of the community department of safety and wellness.

The group is also asking that the new workers not have the ability to make arrests, that social and health care workers be included and that traffic enforcement responsibilities are shifted to this department.

“We’re asking police oftentimes to address problems and needs that they’re not trained to do. A lot of 911 calls are actually for mental health crisis or substance abuse and police come upon the scene but they don’t have the training to address that as best as possible,” said Youngmee Hahn, who is with Durham for All.

The group is also calling for 10 percent of the county sheriff’s office and jail budget to be cut, asking that money instead go toward public health, mental heath and social services.

The groups hope these demands will help prevent serious or deadly interactions between law enforcement and community members in the future.

“This is important because of Daunte Wright, Philando Castile, Walter Scott and all of the families that have lost a loved one to police brutality,” said Shanise Hamilton, of Durham For All.

CBS 17 asked Durham police if these are changes they are willing to consider and we are awaiting their response.