DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are planning another gun buyback event for this weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The event is planned for two different locations on Saturday in Durham County and is being held by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

Handguns collected in August 2022. Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office

In August of last year, a similar effort was held by the sheriff’s office with nearly 300 guns collected.

Officials will pay $100 for a long gun, $150 for a handgun, and $200 for an “assault rifle,” a news release from Durham County officials said.

“All weapons must be unloaded and laid in plain view in your vehicle. You will then be directed on what to do by law enforcement,” the news release said.

The events are planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Durham County Memorial Stadium in the visitor’s parking lot and at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro Street.