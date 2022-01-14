Gunfire exchanged in shooting that killed 2, injured 4 youths in Durham, docs say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of six Durham youths who were in a stolen car in December when they were shot — and two of them killed — were involved in a shootout with another vehicle, according to documents released Friday.

Ariuna Cotton, 15, and Isaiah Carrington, 19, were killed and four others were injured in the shooting on Dec. 13, 2021. It happened around 3 a.m. along Mathison Street. The other shooting victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy, police said.

According to the autopsy reports for each, police said a “subject vehicle” was seen on surveillance video chasing the SUV the six were in. They were exchanging gunfire.

Police found evidence of 9mm and .223 caliber casings throughout the scene. Both autopsy reports indicated a semiautomatic handgun was found “in the vicinity of the decedent.”