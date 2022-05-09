DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham bus driver with nearly 20 students aboard swerved off the road Monday afternoon to avoid a shootout, according to Durham police and Durham Public Schools.

No one was injured when the incident happened at Club Boulevard and Dearborn Drive in Durham, a news release from the school district said.

At the time of the gunfire, there were 18 students on the bus from the City of Medicine Academy and Durham School of the Arts, officials said. There were also two adults on the bus.

Durham police reported the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. and that witnesses said gunfire was exchanged between people in two occupied vehicles.

The driver of the school bus “took evasive action to avoid the shooting,” according to a news release from Durham police.

Parents and guardians were allowed to pick up students at the scene. A replacement bus was also sent to the scene to take the remainder of the students home.

Police later said they could not find anyone injured by gunfire. Durham police also said they believe the school bus was not the target of the shooting. “Numerous” shell casings were found at the scene.

“Due to the quick action of the bus driver, no students were harmed during this incident,” the Durham police news release said.

Below is the full statement from Durham Public Schools: