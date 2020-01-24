Gunman crashes during chase after robbing Food Lion in Morrisville, police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Morrisville police arrested an armed robber after a lengthy chase that ended in a crash in Durham on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. as an armed robbery at Food Lion at 3609 Davis Drive, according to a news release from Morrisville police.

As soon as police arrived, they found the suspect’s car and started chasing the suspect, according to the news release.

The suspect crashed his car near the intersection of N.C. Highway 55 and Cornwallis Road in Durham, which is about 9.5 miles from the Food Lion.

Police officials said the thief went off the road and crashed into woods.

No other vehicles were involved and the suspect was not hurt, police said. Police said no one was hurt in the Food Lion robbery and that they are unsure how much money was taken.

The suspect’s name was not released.

