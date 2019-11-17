Gunman robs 2 businesses in 2 days in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they are looking for a gunman who has robbed two businesses in the last two days.

Police also said the suspect “may be involved in other recent robberies,” but did not elaborate.

Durham police photo

Saturday night, police released photos from robberies that happened Friday and Saturday.

The Friday robbery happened at Motel 6 at 3454 Hillsborough Road, according to a news release.

The most recent robbery was at Cricket Wireless at 1213 University Drive, police said.

“In both cases, the robber was wearing a mask and robbed the businesses at gunpoint,” the news release said.

Police said the suspect typically dresses in all black and wears gray and black high-topped sneakers. The man might have tattoos on his wrists and forearms, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Roberts at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Durham police photo

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now