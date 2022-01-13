Gushing water main break closes major Durham road, impacting rush hour

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A water main break in Durham closed a section of S. Alston Avenue Thursday morning.

Water started gushing out of the road around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Riddle Road. S. Alston Avenue is closed between Riddle Road and Whilden Drive and will affect rush hour traffic.

CBS 17 is told a dig crew is expected to be at the scene shortly after 5 a.m., Joseph Holloway confirms.

Durham police said S. Alston Avenue will be closed through 9 a.m. while crews work to repair the water main break.

The cause of the break is not yet determined.

CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith suggests drivers use Apex Highway to get around the road closure.