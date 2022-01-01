Gyms in Triangle adjust to rising COVID-19 cases amid busy New Year season

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The New Year is bringing new resolutions and for many that means getting back in shape.

But as omicron variant COVID-19 cases continue to rise, gyms are having to put more precautions back in place to try and keep customers safe and their doors open.

Jonathan Gramby, owner of GTA fitness in Durham, said the New Year means a boom in business for gyms large and small.

“So at the beginning of the year, you know January 1, new year new me,” Gramby said. “That new surge comes in.”

But it’s more than just a surge in gym-goers, the Triangle is currently seeing a spike in omicron cases across communities.

“It’s happening all over again so let’s make sure we get ahead of it before it gets to a point where I say, ok well ‘hey guys, we’re on a mandatory lockdown’,” Gramby said.

With cases climbing at a record pace, Gramby said he’s increasing deep cleans, making masks mandatory inside and opening up the door to let more air in.

“If you need to breathe, step at least about eight feet away from everybody else, step toward the garage door,” Gramby said. “Take your mask down, catch your breath, step back in and get ready to work out.”

The pandemic has also changed the fitness world to cater toward people who aren’t yet ready to come back in person.

“Respect people’s way of living during this time right now. There’s still people who probably haven’t come out of the house yet so you have to be able to talk to them as well,” Gramby said.