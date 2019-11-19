Habitual felon escapes prison work release assignment in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate escaped from a prison work-release assignment in Durham Monday night, officials say.

Robert Terrell, 42, is an inmate from Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough, who was being held on minimum security, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Terrell was serving the last 10 months of a 6.5-year sentence as a habitual felon, the news release said.

He was at a work release assignment on East Club Boulevard in Durham when he was last seen around 6 p.m., officials said.

Terrell is about 5-feet 10-inches, weighs about 240 pounds, and is bald with a beard.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call local law enforcement or the Orange Correctional Center at 919-732-9301.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now