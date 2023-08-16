DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter will be giving out free bags of ice in Durham as residents are still without power after Tuesday’s storms.

According to a news release from the company, the distribution will begin at noon Wednesday and will take place at three Harris Teeter locations in Durham.

Ten-pound bags of ice will be given out, with a limit of two bags per household. The giveaway will continue until supplies last.

The distribution will be given out at the following Harris Teeter locations in Durham: