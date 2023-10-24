DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — From the screen to the live stage, Harry Potter fans are in for a treat in 2024.

With one show on Friday, Jan. 26, and two additional shows on Saturday, Jan. 27, audiences will have the experience of reliving the iconic film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in a new and immersive way.

As it plays out on the 40-foot screen in high definition, the film’s score, composed by John Williams, will be performed by a live orchestra. The shows are intended for all ages as a chance to relive the adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Warner Brothers and CineConcerts announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series as a global event series in 2016. Since that time, more than 3 million fans have attended showings and the three shows set for January will be the series’ first time ever in the Bull City.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit DPACnc.com.