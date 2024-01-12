DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been missing for more than four months and police are asking the public to help find her.

On Friday, investigators asked for the public’s assistance to find 41-year-old Lakeysha Annett Lassiter.

They said her family last spoke with her over the phone on Sept. 5.

Lassiter has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’3″ tall, weighs between 100 and 120 pounds, and has a tattoo on her right arm of a boxing ring, according to the police department.

Lakeysha Annett Lassiter (Durham Police Department)

Investigators said Lassiter is known to frequent the Holloway Street area.

In October, police said someone reported that Lassiter had been in touch with family and that she had been located.

“Based on further investigation, we have recently learned that she is still missing,” the police department said in a news release.

Anyone who sees Lassiter or has any information is asked to call Corporal D. Jorgenson at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29308.