DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham deputies say they’re looking for the suspect in an assault that happened Wednesday morning.

At about 7 a.m., deputies say someone was assaulted near Angier Ave. and Ruritan Road.

They describe the suspect as a man about 6 feet and 2 inches tall with a heavy build and long braided/locked hair with light tips.

Officers say he is possibly driving a green Saturn SUV.

The sheriff’s office has not provided any photos at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christie at 919-560-0880.