DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for your help to find the person they say shot a 14-year-old boy in Durham.
The Durham Police Department released surveillance photos Wednesday of the person they believe was involved in the March 23 shooting.
Officers say they responded to a reported gunshot wound in the 900 block of East Main Street and found the boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police describe the investigation as ongoing and say anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.