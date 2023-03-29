DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for your help to find the person they say shot a 14-year-old boy in Durham.

The Durham Police Department released surveillance photos Wednesday of the person they believe was involved in the March 23 shooting.

This photo released by the Durham Police Department shows the man police say was involved in a March 23 shooting that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. (Photo credit: Durham Police Department.)

Officers say they responded to a reported gunshot wound in the 900 block of East Main Street and found the boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the investigation as ongoing and say anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440 ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.