DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a man who they believe was involved in an armed robbery in October.

Police said the robbery happened in the 3800 block of Meriwether Drive on at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 20.

They describe the suspect as a man in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

They provided the following photo:

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case, including the whereabouts of the possible suspect, is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.