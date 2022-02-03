Have you seen them? Cash rewards offered for help finding various Durham suspects

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police on Thursday released a list of 10 suspects wanted in various crimes they’re trying to catch. They said people who provide information on their locations may qualify for cash rewards.

At the top of the list was Shanelle Johnson. Her charges include felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, and felony child abuse after her infant daughter died and her 4-year-old girl was injured in a crash last month along Interstate-85.

List of 10 suspects sought by Durham police. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department via Twitter)

The other suspects listed were:

Brian Blanks – charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Wanda Martin – charged with forgery of instrument.

Courtney Blanton – charged with assault on an emergency official.

Trevion Parker – charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Ricky Welch – charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Daniel Flanagan – charged with receiving stolen property.

Gregory Lyons – charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hasan Sokoni – charged with breaking and entering.

Julian Brown – charged with flee to elude.

Durham police told CBS 17 that one challenge they’ve faced in solving some of these crimes is they need people in the community to come forward if they have information.

Durham CrimeStoppers coordinator Brandon Parrott said 333 tips in 2021 helped police clear 40 cases. The year before, 346 tips helped close 56 cases.

“We need the community’s help always,” Parrott said. “If someone has information, we want them to call and provide that information.”

If you know where any of these 10 people are or have information on any other crime in the city, you are encouraged to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers can always remain anonymous.