DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of Crime Stoppers’ ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ in the county as of January 2023.
They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Deputies said anyone with information is eligible for a cash reward.
In no particular order, Durham’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ are as follows:
1) Christopher Jenkins
Wanted for:
- Felony probation violation
2) Lawrence Fraser
Wanted for:
- Flee to elude
3) Lashaun Hester-Justice
Wanted for:
- Exploit disabled/elder adult
4) Isaac Scarlett
Wanted for:
- Flee to elude
5) William Bibby
Wanted for:
- Breaking and entering
6) William Cook
Wanted for:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
7) Joshua Cashel
Wanted for:
- Indecent liberties with a child
8) Reina Espana
Wanted for:
- Felony conspiracy
9) Zachias Cross
Wanted for:
- Common law robbery
10) Roderick Firms
Wanted for:
- Breaking and entering into motor vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Durham Crime Stoppers here or by calling 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name.