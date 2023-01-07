DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has released a list of Crime Stoppers’ ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ in the county as of January 2023.

They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Deputies said anyone with information is eligible for a cash reward.

(Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

In no particular order, Durham’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ are as follows:

1) Christopher Jenkins

Wanted for:

  • Felony probation violation

2) Lawrence Fraser

Wanted for:

  • Flee to elude

3) Lashaun Hester-Justice

Wanted for:

  • Exploit disabled/elder adult

4) Isaac Scarlett

Wanted for:

  • Flee to elude

5) William Bibby

Wanted for:

  • Breaking and entering

6) William Cook

Wanted for:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

7) Joshua Cashel

Wanted for:

  • Indecent liberties with a child

8) Reina Espana

Wanted for:

  • Felony conspiracy

9) Zachias Cross

Wanted for:

  • Common law robbery

10) Roderick Firms

Wanted for:

  • Breaking and entering into motor vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Durham Crime Stoppers here or by calling 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name.