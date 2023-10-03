DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police said this person is connected to a robbery with a dangerous weapon that happened on Aug. 24 shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Peppertree Street and Sugarwood Place.

If you recognize the individual, call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

You never have to give your name and may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to a felony arrest or charges. Learn more here.