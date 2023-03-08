DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has released their ‘Most Wanted’ list for the month of March.

They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Top: Nicole Green, Edner Perez Lopez, Quentin Richardson, Heather Fogg, Tony Wilson. Bottom: Eric Chavis, Travion Prince, Gerald Smith, Danny Goldston. (Durham Police Department)

According to police, Durham’s ‘Most Wanted’ are as follows:

1) Nicole Greene

Wanted for:

Murder

2) Edner Perez Lopez

Wanted for:

Statutory rape of a child

3) Quentin Richardson

Wanted for:

2nd degree forcible sex offense

4) Heather Fogg

Wanted for:

Obtaining property by false pretenses

5) Tony Wilson

Wanted for:

Possession of a stolen firearm

6) Eric Chavis

Wanted for:

Felony larceny

7) Travion Prince

Wanted for:

Felony concealed weapon

8) Gerald Smith

Wanted for:

Possess 5+ counterfeit instruments

9) Danny Goldston

Wanted for:

Felony larceny

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name, and can qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.