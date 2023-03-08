DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has released their ‘Most Wanted’ list for the month of March.
They’re reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
According to police, Durham’s ‘Most Wanted’ are as follows:
1) Nicole Greene
Wanted for:
- Murder
2) Edner Perez Lopez
Wanted for:
- Statutory rape of a child
3) Quentin Richardson
Wanted for:
- 2nd degree forcible sex offense
4) Heather Fogg
Wanted for:
- Obtaining property by false pretenses
5) Tony Wilson
Wanted for:
- Possession of a stolen firearm
6) Eric Chavis
Wanted for:
- Felony larceny
7) Travion Prince
Wanted for:
- Felony concealed weapon
8) Gerald Smith
Wanted for:
- Possess 5+ counterfeit instruments
9) Danny Goldston
Wanted for:
- Felony larceny
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name, and can qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.