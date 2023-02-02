DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building.

Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North Driver Street at 1 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2015-17 Hyundai Sonata Sport.

(Durham Police Department)

If anyone has information, please call Investigator D.R. Johnston at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541, or call crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.