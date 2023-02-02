DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North Driver Street at 1 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2015-17 Hyundai Sonata Sport.

(Durham Police Department)

If anyone has information, please call Investigator D.R. Johnston at 919-560-4440 ext. 29541, or call crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.