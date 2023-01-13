DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect vehicle that is believed to be involved in a shooting.

On December 30, 2022 at 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Laurel Avenue, which intersects with Angier Avenue.

After arriving, officers found an adult female who had been shot. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe a tan-colored vehicle was connected to the shooting.

(Durham Police Department)

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective G.D. Silla at 919-560-4415 ext. 29310, or call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.