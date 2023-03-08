DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for a car in connection to a felony larceny.

Officers said they are looking for the owner and/or driver of a gray or silver vehicle.

They provided a photo of the vehicle they’re looking for.

(Durham Police Department)

Police said the vehicle was involved in a break-in to a trailer and the theft of tools at a local business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator J.S. Harris at 919-560-4415 (x29309) or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

You can remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers, and tips leading to a felony arrest or felony charges are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000, according to the police department.