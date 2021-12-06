Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for person who robbed bank at gunpoint

Suspect in a Dec. 6, 2021 bank robbery in Durham. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said the M&F Bank located on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Authorities said the robbery happened around 10 a.m. Monday when a masked man entered the bank and demanded money while showing a gun. He then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as 35 to 40 years old with freckles on his face. He is 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, heavyset, and was wearing a gray Nike hoodie with “Air Jordan” on the back. He was last seen heading in the direction of Cornwallis Road and Hope Valley Road, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.