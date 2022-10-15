DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.

Durham robbery suspect (Durham Police Department)

Anyone who may have information on the identify of this individual or about the case is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.