DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in finding a man they say robbed seven people in less than two weeks.

The Durham Police Department on Tuesday released photos of a man they want to ask about the string of robberies in and around the Braggtown community.

Police describe him as being between 5-foot-8 and 6-0, between 180 and 190 pounds and between the ages of 20 and 30. They say he wore a black mask and often wore a dark-colored hoodie.

Police say the seven robberies took place between April 18-30. They say most of the victims were Latino and were approached by someone with a gun who demanded money.

Police say in one incident, a woman was assaulted after moving a bicycle that may have belonged to the suspect from a roadway.

Anyone with information may contact Investigator J. Berkstresser at 919-560-4440, ext. 29538, or contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to felony arrests, and callers may remain anonymous. CrimeStoppers has operators who speak Spanish.