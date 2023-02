DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Durham are trying to find a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Police said Thursday that it is attempting to locate Gary Galloway who was last seen Jan. 29 in the area of Erwin Road in Durham which is near Duke University Hospital.

Investigators ask people with information about Galloway to contact Cp. A.C. Crumbley at 919-560-4440 ext. 29163 or via email at this address.