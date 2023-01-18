DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

On Dec. 16, 2022, police said a burglary took place in the 1000 block of Worth Street in Durham near the intersection of Belt Street.

The male suspect is known to be in the area frequently, according to police.

(Durham Police Department)

If anyone can identify the suspect, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.