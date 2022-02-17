Have you seen this puppy stolen from a Durham animal shelter?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An animal shelter in Durham is asking for help after a puppy was stolen on Wednesday.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham said the 7-week-old German Shephard-Boxer mix was taken around 5 p.m. from its animal shelter. The female puppy has a registered microchip with Home Again, #985141004617363, a news release said.

A missing pet report was filed and distributed to area shelters, rescue organizations, and vet clinics within 25 miles.

“We were real worried because, you know, why would someone take her? We have animals here available for adoption,” said Shafonda Allen, Animal Protection Society of Durham Executive Director. “She’s also very fragile. She’s very small. She was just spayed two days ago. She should be on pain medication that she’s not on. We’re very worried about her being taken, not getting the care she needed, and not knowing why someone would take her.”

The puppy has brown brindle, black and white fur, and a distinctive white muzzle and white patch on her forehead, chest, and paws, the release said.

A 7-week-old puppy stolen from the Animal Protection Society of Durham on Feb. 16, 2022. (Courtesy of the Animal Protection Society of Durham)

Anyone with information can contact Durham County Animal Services at 919-560-0900 or the Animal Protection Society of Durham at 919-560-0640, ext. 9.

“We really want it back,” Allen said. “I’m hoping that these are just young adults who weren’t thinking clearly and not young adults hoping to sell the puppy or do something bad.”