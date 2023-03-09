DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police Department investigators are looking for information regarding a vehicle that may be connected to a February homicide.

Police are seeking information regarding a newer-model four-door Jeep Wrangler that is believed to be involved in a murder.

(Durham Police Department)

On Feb. 21, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Holloway and Hardee streets after 8:45 p.m. After arriving, police found two inside a vehicle men with gunshot wounds.

Police said the driver, Montique Shawn Palmer, 35, was treated by EMS at the scene but died from his injuries. The passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or who may have any information is asked to call Investigator A. Junker at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.