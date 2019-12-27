Hazmat crews investigate in Durham after creek turns green

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Hazmat crews and firefighters are on the scene of an apparent chemical spill in Durham Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported before 5 p.m. in a creek near the American Tobacco Trail near the intersection of University Drive and Lakewood Avenue.

Water in the creek has turned green. Crews are investigating the source of the spill and what might have spilled.

No roads are blocked in the area.

The incident was reported after a resident was walking by and noticed what he thought looked like antifreeze in the creek.

He called the city to check it out. Crews are on scene working to dam up the spill and keep it from spreading.

No other information was available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now