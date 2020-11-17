‘He had an angel riding beside him’: Durham community reacts after deputy shot in car while off duty

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A deputy is recovering after he was shot in broad-daylight while driving off-duty near Wake Forest Highway and Mineral Springs Road on Saturday.

Authorities said the deputy was in his personal car when he approached the intersection around 10 am.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a white Hyundai Sonata pull up next to the deputy. Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said someone in that car fired multiple shots into the deputy’s car.

People at businesses nearby told CBS 17 they heard multiple gun shots.

“They were just like a big boom,” said Jose Adel, who works at Reliable Motors. “And then you could hear cars running off and screeching away.”

A Durham County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the deputy was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect got away, but later on Saturday afternoon authorities recovered the suspect’s white Hyundai Sonata off Courtney Creek Boulevard.

However, authorities have not yet made any arrests in this case.

Officials with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the deputy or if this deputy was targeted by the suspect or suspects.

“I do say that I believe he had an angel riding beside him in that vehicle that day,” said former Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews.

Andrews said he knows the off-duty deputy personally and he was shocked when he heard that he had been shot.

“When we were notified my heart sunk,” Andrews said. “It’s just by God’s grace no one else was in the car with him when this occurred.”

People in the community said it’s concerning that the shooting happened in broad daylight at a busy intersection.

Andrews said something needs to be done to address the recent gun violence.

“Durham is spiraling out of control and we need to get a handle and send a message that this will not be allowed and this is not accepted for our community and the citizens of this community,” Andrews said.

Recent data from the Durham Police Department shows there have been more than 800 shooting incidents in the city of Durham this year and 274 people have been shot.

Anyone with information about the deputy’s shooting should contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900.