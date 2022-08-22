DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been almost a week since 21-year-old Derek Ortiz was shot and killed at Cornwallis Road Apartments on South Roxboro Street and Durham Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting.

The shooting happened at the apartment complex around 2 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Ortiz’s sister, Shaniece Bostic, said he was babysitting her two young daughters at her apartment the day the shooting happened.

“He was a good person, he was trying to help raise my daughters,” Bostic said.

She said Ortiz was outside with her two daughters when the gunfire rang out.

People who live at the complex said they heard multiple shots fired.

“It lasted about three minutes,” said Tara Parrish, a resident who lives at the complex. “I heard probably about 30 to 60 shots.”

Bullets struck apartment buildings. Police said one woman was shot and survived. Ortiz was also shot, and he died from his injuries at the scene in front of his two nieces.

“They ran into a neighbor’s apartment and watched from the window,” Bostic said. “They saw everything.”

Bostic said she doesn’t know what led up to the shooting or why anyone would want to do this.

“He was only 21, I know he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Bostic said.

Bostic said her brother loved singing and rapping. She said he was working on getting his GED and he was loved taking care of his one-year-old son, Derek Ortiz Jr.

“He was a good man,” Bostic said. “He loved being a daddy. To know him was to love him. Everybody who knew him loved him.”

As gun violence continues to be a concern in Durham, she said she has concerns for her safety and the safety of other families across the city.

“I really don’t know what to say about Durham, I want to remove myself from it all together,” Bostic said.

Bostic said her family is raising money for brother’s funeral through a GoFundMe page. As her family prepares to lay her brother to rest, she said they are also praying an arrest is made soon.

“What I’m going to do is pray that justice is served,” Bostic said. “We’re going to remember him for the energetic person he was.”

CBS 17 reached out to Durham Police for an update on the investigation. Officials said the shooting is still under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.