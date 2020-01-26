Heating problems that could last weeks close Durham elementary school for students Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A school in Durham will not have classes Monday after weekend problems with the heating system that officials say could last up to three weeks.

Monday will be a teacher workday for Morehead Montessori Elementary School, according to Durham Public Schools spokesman Chip Sudderth.

Classes are being temporarily relocated while “immediate repairs are underway,” Sudderth said in a news release Sunday.

He added that there will be no school or extracurricular events for Morehead students Monday because of the “heating system malfunction.”

Beginning Tuesday, Morehead Montessori’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes will be held at the Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center at 2107 Hillandale Road, the news release said.

All other Morehead classes will be held at Eno Valley Elementary School at 117 Milton Road.

“The heating system repairs are expected to be complete in mid-February,” Sudderth said in the news release.

Durham Public Schools officials and Morehead Montessori principal Cynthia Webb will host an informational meeting for Morehead parents and guardians Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center at 2107 Hillandale Road, Sudderth said.

Spanish-language interpretation and childcare will be provided during the meeting.

More headlines from CBS17.com: