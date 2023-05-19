DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said on Friday that they are responding to an “active assailant call.”

According to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews, 911 got a call about an active shooter at Excelsior Classical Academy. Officers are completing two different sweeps of the building.

No weapons or assailants were found, the chief also said.

Students should be released to their parents shortly.

Durham police tweeted at 11:51 a.m. that Pacific Avenue is closed at North Roxboro to Capitol streets at the entrance to Excelsior Academy.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.