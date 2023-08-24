DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a shooting that occurred on Ashe Street in Durham on Thursday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded at around 5:02 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and police say there are no suspects at this time.

On Thursday evening, about 15 patrol cars from the Durham Police Department were in the area of Ashe Street and S. Briggs Avenue.

A crew was on the scene where bullet markers were on the pavement and two blocks had been taped off by police.

Ashe Street between S. Briggs Avenue and Bingham Street will be shut down as police investigate.