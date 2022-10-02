Durham police at the top of the ramp at Hillandale Road. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several Durham police cars have blocked lanes and stopped traffic on Interstate 85 northbound in Durham Sunday afternoon.

According to the NCDOT cameras and a CBS 17 crew at the scene, three northbound lanes appear to be impacted near the Hillandale Road exit on I-85.

Durham police have closed the ramp from I-85 north to Hillandale Road.

An NCDOT traffic cam from the U.S. 15-501 exit along I-85 showed lanes blocked and several Durham police cars near the Hillandale Road exit.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Durham police are the investigating agency.

CBS 17 has requested information about the incident from Durham police.