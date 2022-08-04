The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Durham on Saturday (Ron De Angelis/FWD PR).

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – That big, pink truck is rolling into Durham again this year. And this time — it’s bringing new treats with it.

From 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The Streets at Southpoint at Cinema Circle will host the cafe truck, allowing guests to collect limited-edition collectibles, shop for beloved Hello Kitty memorabilia, get involved in contests, such as cookie decorating, and play with hand-held Hello Kitties.

The truck released some of its new accessories in a news release that will be available Saturday:

a glass mug with a handle filed with sprinkles

a Hello Kitty Cafe coin bank

a Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox

a Hello Kitty Cafe lavender t-shirt

a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote.

(Ron De Angelis/FWD PR)

(Ron De Angelis/FWD PR)

(Ron De Angelis/FWD PR)

(Ron De Angelis/FWD PR)

(Ron De Angelis/FWD PR)

Finally, the cafe truck does not accept cash, but does accept all forms of credit and debit.