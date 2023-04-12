DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has released its ‘Most Wanted’ list for the month of April.

The department is reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are looking for these seven men and three women.

Durham’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ for April (Durham Police Department)

According to police, Durham’s ‘Most Wanted’ are as follows, from left to right:

1) Antwan Teasle

Wanted for:

Aggravated assault

2) Shamel Spears

Wanted for:

First-degree burglary

3) Keyshawn Cozart

Wanted for:

Flee to elude

4) Daesha Johnson

Wanted for:

Conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon

5) Jacques Harrell

Wanted for:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

6) James Hopkins

Wanted for:

Flee to elude

7) April Wilkins

Wanted for:

Identity theft

8) Victoria Johnson

Wanted for:

Obtaining property by false pretenses

9) Walter Allen

Wanted for:

Larceny of motor vehicle parts

10) Roderick Gibbs

Wanted for:

Felony larceny

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name, and can qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

