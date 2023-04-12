DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has released its ‘Most Wanted’ list for the month of April.
The department is reaching out to the public and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are looking for these seven men and three women.
According to police, Durham’s ‘Most Wanted’ are as follows, from left to right:
1) Antwan Teasle
Wanted for:
- Aggravated assault
2) Shamel Spears
Wanted for:
- First-degree burglary
3) Keyshawn Cozart
Wanted for:
- Flee to elude
4) Daesha Johnson
Wanted for:
- Conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon
5) Jacques Harrell
Wanted for:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
6) James Hopkins
Wanted for:
- Flee to elude
7) April Wilkins
Wanted for:
- Identity theft
8) Victoria Johnson
Wanted for:
- Obtaining property by false pretenses
9) Walter Allen
Wanted for:
- Larceny of motor vehicle parts
10) Roderick Gibbs
Wanted for:
- Felony larceny
Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to give their name, and can qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
